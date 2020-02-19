IndiGo launches four-day sale on international flights, offer to close on Friday; cheapest fare starts at Rs 3,499

Budget carrier IndiGo has started a four-day sale on its international flights for a travel period from 1 March to 30 September, the airline said. The sale period started on Tuesday and will close on Friday, according to the airline's website.

The airline said that a total of 2.5 lakh seats on international flights are available.

"The sale, effective from 18 February to 21 February 2020, will offer the customers an all-inclusive fare on international flights, starting at a nominal price of Rs 3499," IndiGo said.

IndiGo, which has a market share of 47.5 percent in the country as of December 2019, offers fares at Rs 6,999 on Delhi-Abu Dhabi, Delhi-Bangkok, Delhi-Dhaka sectors while on the Delhi-Kathmandu sector, the fare under the offer is Rs 4,399.

The budget airline offers the lowest fares at Rs 6,999 on the Mumbai-Muscat, Mumbai-Bangkok and Mumbai-Abu Dhabi sectors.

From Chennai to Singapore, the cheapest available fare under the offer is 6,099, Chennai-Kuala Lumpur is Rs 6,399 and Chennai- Bangkok sector is Rs 6,199, said the airline

The no-frills carrier's lowest fare on the Kolkata-Dhaka sector is Rs 3,499.

The Kochi-Abu Dhabi sector's cheapest fare is Rs 6,599 under the offer while Kochi-Dubai is Rs 6,999, Kochi-Male is Rs 3,499 and Kochi-Muscat sector is Rs 6,349, according to the airline's website.

The offer is applicable to tickets booked for IndiGo operated flights.

IndiGo said that the airfare offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion related to airfare charges.

This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Any change to the travel itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, it said.

The offer is applicable to one-way, round-trip and multi-city bookings, for international travel. The offer is, however, not applicable to IndiGo’s group bookings and for domestic travel, the airline said.

IndiGo said that limited inventory is available under the airfare offer and therefore, base fare discounts will be provided, subject to availability of inventory and at the sole discretion of IndiGo.

The low-cost airline has a fleet of 255 aircraft including 96 new generations A320 NEOs, 124 A320 CEOs, 25 ATRs and 10 A321 NEO aircraft.

Besides this, IndiGo operates 1,500 daily flights to 63 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.