India's startup capital: Arvind Kejriwal announces startup policy for Delhi
According to the Delhi chief minister, students of state-run institutes can take off for 1-2 years to focus on a business
New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved a start-up policy that seeks to provide youth with financial assistance provided by the government in setting up companies to make Delhi the startup destination of the world.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced, "The Delhi cabinet has passed the 'Delhi Startup Policy' which will also help Delhi youth run a business in Delhi with the help of financial assistance provided by the government."
"Creating entrepreneurs and business leaders out of our youth is a subject very close to my heart. Our youth has tremendous potential. Given the right opportunities, they can compete with anyone in the world. Not just India, we will see Delhi become the startup destination of the world," added the Delhi CM.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the government will subsidise basic amenities such as internet and office space rent. "The startups will also be helped to pay their staff if need be, along with providing them with a credit line to help them avail of collateral-free loans with the first year being interest-free. It will form a panel of agencies and experts to provide free help to new start-ups in trademark registration and fulfilling other formalities," said Kejriwal.
He said that Delhi Startup Policy is hiring agencies and professionals to help startups free of cost. These professionals, including the likes of lawyers and chartered accountants (CAs), will help startup founders with trading legal proceedings such as trademark registration, GST filing, and so on.
Kejriwal said that the Business Blaster program, currently being run in Delhi government schools, will be extended to college students so they could work on their business ideas. "In Delhi's schools, from 9th to 12th, we have launched the 'Business Blasters' campaign, under which participants are given small seed capital to create a business," he said.
According to Kejriwal, students of state-run institutes can take off for 1-2 years to focus on a business.
"The 20-member task force, having a government officer, academics and business and trade representatives, will decide on registration applications from start-ups," Kejriwal said.
Speaking of unicorns in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "I hope the youth of Delhi will create unicorns of their own. I expect to see a boom in startups over the coming years."
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Prashant Kishor likely to join Congress in next few days: Sources
Kishor met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on 18 April. He had met Sonia Gandhi on 16 April as well
Delhi stares at power outage, AAP urges Centre to ensure adequate coal supply
The Dadri-II, Unchahar, Kahalgaon, Farakka and Jhajjar power plants in Delhi supply 1751 MW of electricity per day, officials said in today's emergency meeting
GhoseSpot | How Narendra Modi plans to fights 25 years of anti-incumbency in Gujarat
Narendra Modi’s engagements during the Gujarat visit were strategically targeted both in terms of audience connect and rekindling his top of mind recall with the electorate — leaving no doubt that he still rules the state from Delhi