India’s remarketing adoption increases by 50% during festive season: Study 

Remarketing adoption has increased in the Indian market by over 50 per cent compared to the rest of the world, according to AppsFlyer’s festive season guide 2022. The increase is almost 70 per cent when compared to the APAC markets as a whole. Remarketing employs email marketing to connect with current and former clients, unlike retargeting strategies, which often concentrate on online paid ads and display ads placed by third parties like Facebook and Google. The goal is to upsell or make further sales to the target who has previously made at least one transaction. The survey advises app marketers to optimise their remarketing strategies to capitalise on the holiday season because remarketing is proving to be quite effective at keeping users.

Marketers have the chance to design their campaigns such that brand discovery and consideration are made possible because over 93 per cent of consumers are inclined to test a new brand during the season of festive shopping (October–December). In accordance with the report, there were 50 per cent more apps running remarketing in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, and finance apps had a 105 per cent increase in the share of paying users (SPUs). The report went on to add that there has been an 82 per cent increase in remarketing sales for Android and two and a half times greater 30-day retention for entertainment applications running retargeting campaigns for Android.

The number of sessions on applications for shopping and entertainment also peaked at this time, while overall sessions fell during and after the festive season. According to Aditya Maheshwari, director of customer success at AppsFlyer INSEA/ANZ, more and more Indians from tier-II and tier-III cities are using the platform to make online purchases over the holiday season. Marketing professionals need to think about user engagement and retention methods as players in various app categories grow. They should also start to encourage the eager pool of customers to discover items and offers through social media by taking a hint from last year’s trends.

Due to the festive shopping shift to online platforms from the previous year, higher consumer spending is anticipated throughout this year’s holiday season. As per the AppsFlyer study, the food and drink sector saw an 18 per cent spike in non-organic installs with the weeks leading up to the celebrations seeing the greatest activity.

