India's Growth Story: Overall exports up by 14%, at $775.87 billion in 2022-2023

India’s overall export in 2022-23 rose by 14 per cent standing at $775.87 billion and almost $100 billion more than last year, according to the latest data by the Commerce Ministry.

Meanwhile, exports have crossed by $450.43 billion and services exports have gone up to $325.44 billion.

According to the ministry, India’s overall exports in April 2023 are estimated to be at $65.02 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 2.00 per cent over April 2022.

“Overall imports in April 2023 are estimated to be USD 66.40 Billion, exhibiting a negative growth of (-) 7.92 per cent over April 2022,” the statement added.

In terms of merchandise trade, India’s exports in April 2023 were $34.66 Billion, as compared to $39.70 Billion in April 2022.

India ended overall export in 2022-2023 at $775.87 billion, up by more than 14 per cent and almost $100 billion more than last year. Merchandise exports have crossed $450.43 billion and services exports have gone to $325.44 billion. India’s overall exports in April 2023 grew to… — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

Merchandise imports, on the other hand, in April 2023 were $49.90 Billion, as compared to $58.06 Billion in April 2022.

Exports of Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery witnessed a drop in April. From $28.37 Billion in April 2022 to USD 25.76 Billion in April 2023.

Services trade saw massive growth this year, from USD 24.05 Billion in April 2022 to $30.36 Billion this year.

“Riding on the high exports base of April 2022 India’s overall exports are projected to grow at 2 percent during April 2023,” said the statement.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.