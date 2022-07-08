India's e-commerce market to reach $120 billion by 2026, says report
The joint report, released by industry body FICCI and property consultancy Anarock on Thursday, said the market size of retail segment is estimated to grow to more than $1.8 trillion by 2030 from $705 billion in 2020
New Delhi: Indian e-commerce market is expected to reach $120 billion by 2026 from as low of $38 billion in 2021, and this exponential rise in retail and e-commerce businesses will fuel the economic growth of the warehousing and logistics sector in the country according to a new report.
The joint report was released by industry body FICCI and property consultancy Anarock on Thursday.
As per the report, the market size of retail segment is estimated to grow to more than $1. 8 trillion by 2030 from $705 billion in 2020.
"Additionally, COVID-19 has accelerated the growth of e-commerce across India. Online shopping has increased significantly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities as well due to the easy availability of the internet on cheaper tariffs and restrictions on physical movement during the time of the pandemic," the industry body said in a statement.
This improved trend has provided an impetus to the warehousing and logistics sector beyond tier-I cities. The constant push and ambitions for infrastructure development and policy support provided by the government is expected to ride the next wave of growth for the industrial, warehousing, and logistics sectors in India, it added.
Additionally, COVID-19-led lockdowns across the globe highlighted the need for a 'China plus one' strategy for manufacturing as the supply chain for various companies was disrupted at the time of forced lockdowns in China.
Several companies are now looking to shift their base away from China, or are keen to open a new manufacturing facility in other countries, and India too is a top contender.
National Logistics Policy is in the draft stage and is expected to change the face of the logistics sector in India, it further said.
The FICCI-Anarock report said that demand for office spaces in the key office hubs will be fortified with companies planning a steady return of employees to offices despite the pandemic coupled with positive hiring intentions during the second quarter of 2022.
"There would be more demand for quality workspaces that are well-located and offer convenience to the employees besides a gamut of other facilities that promote well-being and hygiene," the statement added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
GST on foograins: Mahila Congress holds flash protest outside Nirmala Sitharaman's Delhi residence
At least 20 Mahila Congress workers were detained by the Delhi Police and taken to Mandir Marg police station, party leaders said
GST Council may consider changes in monthly GST payment form
The move would help curb the menace of fake billing, whereby sellers would show higher sales in GSTR-1 to enable purchasers to claim input tax credit, but report suppressed sales in GSTR-3B to lower GST liability
New GST rates to be introduced from 18 July: What gets costlier and what's cheaper?
Packaged food, bank cheques, and LED lamps and fixtures will attract more GST. A ropeway ride and orthopaedic alliances will become cheaper