Indian economy grows 13.5% in April-June quarter, fastest in a year: Official data
However, the GDP growth rate missed the estimates made by the RBI. Earlier this month, the RBI estimated the growth rate at 16.2 per cent
New Delhi: Indian economy grew by 13.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal, mainly due to the base effect, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Wednesday.
This is the highest since the 20.1 per cent expansion recorded during the same period last year when business activity was recovering from COVID-induced lockdowns, AFP reported.
According to PTI, many analysts had projected the Indian economy will expand at a double-digit growth rate due to the base effect.
However, the GDP growth rate missed the estimates made by the Reserve Bank of India and the State Bank of India.
While SBI in its report, projected the growth rate at 15.7 per cent for April-June 2022, the RBI in its monetary policy meeting earlier this month said that the GDP growth rate is likely to be around 16.2 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal year.
According to rating agency ICRA, the gross domestic product was likely to grow at 13 per cent.
The data showed that the farm sector saw a growth of 4.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis, India Today reported.
China registered an economic growth of 0.4 per cent in April-June 2022, PTI reported.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India@75: A greater role in regional and global stability awaits India
With India's financial and political powers almost going vertical as compared to any other country in the world, its progress can only be stopped by India alone
India’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 could boost GDP by 7.3% by 2032
The research commissioned by the High-level Policy Commission on Getting Asia to Net Zero also states, achieving net zero emissions by 2070 could boost India's economy by as much as 4.7 per cent above the projected baseline growth in GDP terms by 2036
Escalation of geopolitical tensions biggest risk to India's growth outlook: RBI Monetary Policy Committee member
The Reserve Bank in its latest MPC meeting in August had decided to increase the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent to quell inflation