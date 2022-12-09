Income Tax Return: Here's how regular taxpayers can find out if their returns have been filed

Taxpayers who file their Income Tax Return regularly are now receiving an intimation from the Income Tax Department if their returns have not been filed yet. Filing the ITR is necessary for individuals having an annual income of over Rs 2.5 lakh, or if any tax is deducted at source (TDS) from any income, even if it is below the prescribed exemption limit. For senior citizens, the exception limit has been set at Rs 3 lakh, and for super senior citizens, it is Rs 5 lakh. The intimation by the income tax department also contains the status of the ITR filing for an assessee. For instance, if a taxpayer had begun filing the return via online mode, but left the process for any reason, then he/she will get an intimation.

The intimation states that it has been noticed that the person’s ITR for AY 2022-23 is still in draft stage and requests the individual to complete the ITR, then submit and e-verify it.

Most taxpayers must file their ITR online. After filing the returns online, taxpayers have two options after logging in to the income tax portal. The first option is to download, file, and upload an ITR utility file. The other option is to directly give the needed information on the portal after choosing the online filing option.

There are various reasons due to which the ITR filing of an individual remains pending. An individual can just forget to file his/her return, or may have abandoned the filing process in between because of wanting more information. After the due date has passed, people tend to get more casual about completing the ITR filing process.

The filing process is not completed by the mere submission of ITR. The taxpayer is required to verify his/her returns also. The verification can be done via both offline and online mode. You can send a signed ITR-V to the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) in Bengaluru for offline verification.

The e-verification or online verification can be done via any of these given methods:

By using Aadhaar OTP

By using EVC generated via bank account, net banking, or demat account

With Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

