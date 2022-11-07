Income Tax Return filing deadline today, taxpayers face technical difficulties

Today is the last date for businesses to file their income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-2023. Individuals would be fined Rs 10,000 if they don’t file their income tax returns by today. However, the tax department has been frequently hearing complaints from people in this category regarding difficulties they are experiencing while filing multiple income tax returns at once. In this context, a Twitter user explained on his personal account, “As I am trying to file the return. Today is the last day to file and try to log in to the portal. Penalty 10000/- tomorrow. Many times I tried to call the help desk but no response. So please help and resolve the matter.”

@IncomeTaxIndia #IncomeTax @FinMinIndia @nsitharamanoffc @nsitharaman as I m trying to file the return. Today is last day to file and try to login to the portal. Penalty 10000/- tomorrow. Many time I tried to call help desk no response I get . So pls help and resolve the matter pic.twitter.com/QKJgMfA8Fq — Harpreet Singh (@capunjabi) November 7, 2022



In the comment section, the tax department came up with a solution to the issue. They asked the person to share his details along with his PAN and mobile number with them at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in. After some time, when the issue was still not resolved, the taxpayer again replied in the comment and this time, the officials were quick to respond. They asked to mention the issue clearly in the mail. Finally, the issue got resolved and the person went on to thank the authority. “Thanks, the matter has been resolved through the form team CPC Bangalore income tax Department,” he further wrote in the comment section.

For the group of companies with the assessment year of 2022–2023, the Finance Ministry extended the deadline for filing an income tax return last month. The ITR filing date for this group was postponed from 31 October to 7 November 2022. For those whose accounts must be audited, the deadline for filing income tax returns has also been extended to 7 November 2022.

The deadline for local businesses to submit their income tax returns for the fiscal year 2021-2022 and the assessment year 2022-2023 is 7 November. The deadline for companies subject to transfer pricing regulations to complete their income tax filings is 30 November. According to reports, the deadline has been extended to give taxpayers relief while taking into account the ongoing festive season.

