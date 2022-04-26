Income Tax Refund: Here's how to check your refund status online

There are multiple ways to check if your income tax refund status. You can either visit the new income tax e-filing portal or the NSDL website

A person is eligible for a tax refund if they have made an excess payment of income tax in comparison to their tax burden for a particular year. The Income Tax Department refunds the excess tax to the taxpayer following due assessment.

There are multiple ways to check if your income tax refund status. You can either visit the new income tax e-filing portal or the NSDL website.

Here is how to check your tax refund status on the income tax e-filing portal:

Visit the official website at incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

Enter your user id and password to login to the portal.

Select the ‘View Returns / Forms’ option from the drop-down menu.

Choose ‘Income Tax Returns' from the ‘Select option’ drop-down menu.

Enter the relevant assessment year and submit.

Choose the acknowledgment number from the drop-down menu on the page.

View income tax refund through NSDL website:

Visit the website at tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refundstatuslogin.html

Enter your PAN card number and select your assessment year.

Your refund status will be visible on your screen.

The income tax refund will be paid either by cheque or by direct credit of the amount. The refunds are processed between 20 and 45 days after the I-T returns have been processed.

The refund can be claimed through the ITR form. The Income Tax department will process the tax refund only if it has been validated by delivering a signed copy of the ITR form, either online or offline.

The I-T department will process the income tax refund only if the claim has been confirmed as valid and legitimate.

When can an income tax refund be claimed?

Some of the situations in which a refund can be claimed are when excess advance tax is paid, or when an employer deducts excessive tax deducted at source (TDS) from an employee, or when excess TDS is deducted from an individual’s income from bonds or fixed deposits.

