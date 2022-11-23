Income Tax payments: Pay with UPI, Credit Card; check step-by-step process here

Over the last two years, the Income Tax Department has taken a number of steps to make the procedure of filing income tax returns (ITR Filing) easy and hassle-free. The Income Tax Department has developed a new portal for form correction and ITR submission and also introduced a new co-browsing feature to facilitate communication with helpdesks. Now, the department has made tax payments a lot more convenient by adding the options of UPI and Credit Cards.

Till now, any taxpayer could pay their taxes on the NSDL website by using a debit card provided by an authorised bank and online banking from 16 lenders. If you are in a situation where you do not have an account with any of these banks, paying your taxes would have been challenging. Finally, you have a way out.

As part of the new service offered by the Income Tax Department, payments for taxes can also be done via credit cards, pay-at-bank counters, UPI, RTGS, and NEFT in addition to debit cards and online banking. Since UPI and Credit cards have become preferable payment options in recent times, the Income Tax Department decided to launch this new service.

Additional Charges:

If you pay through the NSDL and Income Tax websites, you won’t be levied any extra charges. On the other hand, if you pay via net banking, different banks can charge fees that range from Rs 5 to Rs 12.

Steps to follow while making income tax payments using UPI and Credit Cards:

Visit the e-filing website and enter your username and password to log into the portal.

Now, from the menu on the e-File site, select the New Payment option under the E-Pay Tax option.

Choose the tax type you want to pay, then proceed.

Select the assessment year for which you intend to make a payment.

Then, key in the required details regarding your tax breakup, including information about tax, surcharge, cess, etc.

Next, you will be offered various options to make payments- credit card, a net banking account, a bank branch, UPI, RTGS, or NEFT. Choose one and proceed.

As soon as the payment is confirmed, download the e-challan. The Income Tax Department will also notify you of tax payments via postal mail and SMS.

