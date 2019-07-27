ICICI Bank posts net profit of Rs 1,908 crore for June quarter, NII grows 27% over improved asset quality

ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s second-largest private lender, reported a quarterly profit on Saturday compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by lower provisions and higher retail loan growth. Total income on standalone basis in the reported quarter rose to Rs 21,405.50 crore from Rs 18,574.17 crore a year earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net profit for the quarter ended 30 June was Rs 1,908 crore over lower provisioning and healthy NII growth compared with a loss of Rs 119.55 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a statement.

#1QWithCNBCTV18 | ICICI Bank's asset quality improves on all fronts; net & gross NPAs fall on absolute & percentage basis; provisions down 36% (QoQ) pic.twitter.com/16X7XbFyUi — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) July 27, 2019

But the profit fell slightly short of the estimated 20.87 billion rupees that 19 analysts had expected on average, according to Refinitiv data. Reuters said.

#1QWithCNBCTV18 | ICICI Bank Q1 Provision coverage ratio at 74.1% Vs 70.7% (QoQ) pic.twitter.com/PkMwlR04Of — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) July 27, 2019

Net interest income (NII) grew by 26.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,737.43 crore for the quarter that ended on June 2019, while the net interest margin (NIM) was 3.61 percent.

The lender witnessed an improvement in asset quality as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 6.49 percent of the gross advances by the end of June 2019, from 8.81 percent a year ago.

Net NPAs were 1.77 percent, down from 4.19 percent a year ago. Thus, the provisioning for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 3,495.73 crore for April-June 2019, as against Rs 5,971.29 crore a year earlier.

--With PTI inputs