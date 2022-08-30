ICICI Bank launches Coral RuPay credit card; here are its benefits

The card will enable customers to earn reward points on their transactions and redeem them on a variety of options ranging from movie vouchers to lifestyle products

ICICI Bank has rolled out its Coral RuPay credit cards in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The card will enable customers to earn reward points on their transactions and redeem them on a variety of options ranging from movie vouchers to lifestyle products. On Monday, 29 August, ICICI Bank announced that, “the RuPay Credit Card is available in the Coral variant of the Bank’s Gemstone series, which will be followed by Rubyx and Sapphiro variants soon.” The contactless credit card can deliver savings of Rs 11,175 annually, according to the bank’s website.

Sudipta Roy, head-credit cards, payment solutions and merchant ecosystem, ICICI Bank, stated, “This partnership has combined the advantages of ICICI Bank credit cards with RuPay’s exclusive offerings, providing enhanced benefits to customers. We will add more cards from our Gemstone collections to the family of ICICI Bank Rupay debit and credit cards.”

The Coral RuPay credit card also includes exclusive benefits of the RuPay network like accident insurance coverage to the cardholder as well as dedicated personal concierge services. It further allows customers reward points on paying utility bills, shopping, eating out and more.

The Chief Operating Officer of NPCI, Praveena Rai declared that her organisation was happy to partner up with ICICI Bank. “We believe our association with ICICI Bank will provide a convenient, rewarding and delightful shopping experience to the users of this card. Over the years, RuPay has progressively established itself as a modern, contemporary and youthful brand by offering innovative and customer oriented value propositions backed up by cutting-edge technology.”

Here are the exclusive benefits of the ICICI Bank Coral RuPay credit card:

• Earn 2 reward points for every Rs 100 spent on the card (except fuel)

• Earn 1 reward point for every Rs 100 spent on insurance and utilities categories

• Get 2000 bonus reward points on spending Rs 2 lakh on the card in a year. You can also earn 1,000 bonus reward points each time Rs 1 lakh is spent on the card thereafter (with maximum of 10,000 reward points per year)

• 24×7 concierge services

• Complimentary access to the domestic airport lounge and select railway lounges in the country

• Exclusive discounts while booking movie tickets on BookMyShow

• Personal accident insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh

• Exclusive dining offers on ICICI Bank Culinary Treats Programme

• Waiver of fuel surcharge on fuel transactions

