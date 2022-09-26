ICICI Bank has raised the interest rate on fixed deposits (FD) below Rs 2 crore. The new rates, which come into effect from today, have been hiked by up to 35 basis points on select tenors.

According to the official website of ICICI Bank, the interest rate has been increased on FDs with a term of 91 days to 120 days, 121 days to 150 days and 151 days to 184 days. While the rate has been increased from 3.75 percent to 4 percent on these term deposits, interest rates on other tenures remain the same. This will surely bring in some festive cheer to short term deposit holders.

Interest rates (per annum) on ICICI Bank FDs:

― 7 to 29 days: 2.75 percent

― 30 to 90 days: 3.25 percent

― 91 to 120 days: 4 percent

― 121 to 150 days: 4 percent

― 151 to 184 days: 4 percent

― 185 to 210 days: 4.65 percent

― 211 to 289 days: 4.65 percent

― 290 days to less than one year: 4.65 percent

― 1 year to 389 days: 5.50 percent

― 390 days to less than 15 months: 5.50 percent

― 15 months to less than 18 months: 5.50 percent

― 18 months to 2 years: 5.50 percent

― 2 years 1 day to 3 years: 5.60 percent

― 3 years 1 day to 5 years: 6.10 percent

― 5 years 1 day to 10 years: 5.90 percent

― 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to 1.50 lac- 6.10 percent

For FDs between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore:

― 7 to 29 days: 3.75 percent

― 30 to 45 days: 3.90 percent

― 46 to 60 days: 4.25 percent

― 61 to 90 days: 5 percent

― 91 to 120 days: 5.5 percent

― 121 to 150 days: 5.5 percent

― 151 to 184 days: 5.5 percent

― 185 to 210 days: 5.75 percent

― 211 to 270 days: 5.75 percent

― 271 to 289 days: 6 percent

― 290 days to less than one year: 6 percent

― 1 year to 389 days: 6.25 percent

― 390 days to less than 15 months: 6.25 percent

― 15 months to less than 18 months: 6.25 percent

― 18 months to 2 years: 6.25 percent

― 2 years 1 day to 3 years: 6.25 percent

― 3 years 1 day to 5 years: 6.25 percent

― 5 years 1 day to 10 years: 6.25 percent

It must be kept in mind that the interest rate on fixed term deposits is different for senior citizens. Furthermore, these rates are subject to change without prior notice. The minimum amount required for an ICICI Bank FD is Rs 10,000.

