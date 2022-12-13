One of the biggest searches in 2022 was “How to file ITR online” as per Google’s “Year in Search 2022” report. The topic was ranked eighth among the “How to” searches. According to the website of the Income Tax Department, as many as 6,99,87,701 ITRs have been filed for Assessment Year 2022-23 so far. Out of these, over 6.62 crore ITRs have been verified, while more than 6.37 returns have been processed by the Income Tax department. It is mandatory for the taxpayers to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) in order to report the total income that they have earned in a financial year.

According to the data from Google Trends, the search “How to file ITR online” surged the most between 24-30 July. It is to be noted that 31 July was the last date to file the ITR. ITR filing is used for declaring the net tax liability, claiming tax deductions, and for reporting gross taxable income. The last date to file the belated ITR is 31 December.

Here are the steps that you need to follow in order to file your ITR online:

Step 1: First of all, visit the official website of Income Tax e-filing eportal.incometax.gov.in.

Step 2: Use your PAN/Aadhaar number to login to the e-filing portal.

Step 3: After this, select “File Return”.

Step 4: After this, choose the “Mode of Filing” and “Relevant Assessment Year”.

Step 5: Go through the instructions properly and choose the correct ITR form. For instance, ITR-1 is for people with salaried income.

Step 6: After this, validate the pre-filled return. This will contain all the details given by your employer to the tax department via Form 16.

Step 7: If required, then edit the pre-filled return and submit.

Step 8: Now, continue by verifying your ITR and wait for the refund, if there is any.

Here are the documents that are needed to file the ITR:

Salary slips

Bank statements

Pan card

Interest certificates

TDS certificate

Form 26AS

Form 16A, 16B, 16C

Proof of tax saving investments

