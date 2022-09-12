Hiring alert! Major airlines in India open vacancies for various jobs; details here

As the country prepares to usher in the Christmas season and the popular winter vacation months, the hiring trend is expected to persist

After the two-year lockdown, the Indian aviation industry has been witnessing a considerable increase in passenger flows. In a report, the rating agency ICRA revealed that domestic carriers have seen a year-on-year boost in passenger volume of 57.7 per cent to 84.2 million for 2021–22 (April-March). Following the scenario, many domestic airlines and one foreign airline have advertised job openings for pilots and cabin crew in various cities throughout India.

As the country prepares to usher in the Christmas season and the popular winter vacation months, the trend is expected to persist. In fact, the current hiring trend is a welcome reprieve from the more than 19,000 job losses in India between 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2021, which constitute almost 10 per cent of the airlines, airports, ground handling, and air cargo sector.

Along with other Indian airlines, Air India has been conducting walk-in interviews for cabin crew in a number of places, including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Goa. Senior trainee pilots are also being sought for the airline’s fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft as well as pilots for its Boeing 777 aircraft. Additionally, it has been recruiting MBA graduates for a number of jobs within the organisation.

The largest airline in India, IndiGo, has also scheduled multiple hiring events over the coming weeks and has been actively recruiting cabin crew for ATR and A320 aircraft in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and other major cities.

As it joins Indian carriers in strengthening its employee count, Qatar Airways appears to have once again caught wind of India’s expanding business potential. The airline has declared that it plans to hire new employees from India to help with its international operations. The organisation has been seeking to hire “a significant number” of young employees for Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty-Free, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Airways Catering Company, and Qatar Distribution Company to the Dhiafatina Hotels. The organisation has notified that they will begin accepting applications from Indian residents from 16 September 2022.

Earlier last week, a recruiting drive for cabin staff for the Delhi-National Capital Region was held by Air Asia in Gurugram. Additionally, hiring events for cabin crew had taken place in Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Dehradun, and Lucknow. Moreover, Vistara, which flies Boeing 787, Airbus A320, and A321 aircraft, has also conducted cabin crew recruitment programs in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

