Hindustan Unilever shares drop over 5% after company reports 4% decline in net profit in Q4

Business Press Trust of India May 04, 2020 12:33:49 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Hindustan Unilever on Monday fell 5.5 percent after it reported a 3.93 percent decline in consolidated profit for the fourth quarter due to coronavirus crisis from mid-March.

The stock declined 5.47 percent to Rs 2,075.40 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it tumbled 5.46 percent to Rs 2,075.

Representational image. Reuters.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Thursday reported a decline of 3.93 percent in consolidated profit to Rs 1,512 crore for the fourth quarter, impacted by the coronavirus crisis from mid-March.

Click here to follow LIVE news and updates on stock markets

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,574 crore in the January-March period of the previous fiscal.

Sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,055 crore, down 9.61 percent from Rs 10,018 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

"The spread of COVID-19 impacted the business from mid-March, which culminated into scaling down of operations post the national lockdown. Domestic Consumer Growth declined by 9 percent with a decline of 7 percent in underlying volume growth. Reported EBITDA margin reduced by 40 bps," said HUL.

Domestic equity markets were closed on Friday for ''Maharashtra Day''.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 12:33:49 IST

