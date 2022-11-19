The e-pay tax provision has been enabled on the income tax e-filing portal for taxpayers. The income tax payment can be done with the help of debit/credit cards, pay-at-bank counters, net banking facilities, UPI, and RTGS /NEFT. Currently, there are a few authorised banks available for the choice of e-pay tax, like Federal Bank, Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. It should be noted that only Kotak Mahindra Bank Payment Gateway offers the choice of tax payment via apps like Gpay and Amazon. The Income Tax Department has taken several steps in the past several years towards making sure that the filing process of Income Tax Return (ITR) becomes simpler.

Here are the steps for paying advance tax via various payment modes through e-pay tax option on the income tax e-filing portal:

Step 1: Visit the income tax e-filing portal and log in using your password.

Step 2: Select the option of “e-pay tax” from the “e-file” menu and click on the option which reads as “New payment”.

Step 3: After this, click on the link which says “Proceed”.

Step 4: Choose the assessment year, and select the tax payment you have to make, that is AY 2023-24 and Advance Tax. Then, choose “continue”.

Step 5: Provide the tax break up you need to pay, that is surcharge, cess, tax, etc., and click on “continue”.

Step 6: A total of five options will appear for paying the taxes, namely debit cards, net banking, RTGS/ NEFT, pay-at-bank counters, and payment gateways. Now, choose the option of your desire.

Net Banking

Step 1: One can select any of the authorised banks to pay the taxes with net banking and clock on “continue”.

Step 2: After this, click on “Pay now” or “continue” if the details in preview are correct. Now, you would end up on the login page of the bank.

Step 3: Now complete the payment process with your net banking login details.

Debit Card

This option hasn’t been enabled by the authorised banks yet. But it is expected that it will work the same way as it does on the website of NSDL.

NEFT/RTGS

Step 1: One can use any bank with the facility of RTGS/NEFT to pay tax by paying offline at the branches. Choose the option RTGS /NEFT and click on “Continue”.

Step 2: Click on “Pay now” or “continue” if the details given in the preview are correct.

Step 3: Challan Form’s signed copy is required to be presented before the bank’s branch within 15 days for payment.

Pay at Bank counter

Step 1: You can pay through authorised banks with cheques, cash, and demand draft through this option. Choose any authorised bank, and payment mode and then tap on “Continue”.

Step 2: Click on “Pay now” or “continue” if the details presented in the preview are correct.

Step 3: The signed copy of the Challan Form and payment instrument must be presented before the selected authorised bank’s branch within 15 days.

Payment gateway

Step 1: Choose the gateway of any of the banks for remitting taxes through various options. You can pay through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI. Choose any payment gateway and continue.

Step 2: After that, tap on “Pay now” or “continue” if the accurate details are seen in the preview.

Step 3: You end up on the respective bank payment gateway after accepting the terms and conditions. Choose the appropriate payment mode for remitting the taxes and complete the payment process.

Step 4: You will get a message of confirmation on your email ID and phone number registered with the e-Filing portal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.