A basic health insurance plan only covers hospitalisation but ignores the fact that a big portion of the healthcare costs is related to consultations with doctors. OPD charges consist of diagnostic fees, professional fees, medicine bills, dental treatments, minor surgeries from authorised diagnostic centres, treatments for fractures, dental care centres, and pharmacies. But most of insurers do not include OPD expenses incurred towards ambulatory devices like walkers, spectacles, contact lenses, etc. A cashless outpatient department (OPD) healthcare policy takes care of such costs and is helpful to those individuals who have higher out-of-pocket expenses. It is also beneficial to parents who have young children and are prone to ailments that need over-the-counter medicines.

Benefits of OPD-cover healthcare plans

According to founder and CEO of Bimaplan, Vikul Goyal, health insurance with cashless OPD helps to reduce out-of-pocket expenses. He further added that senior citizens must choose OPD cover because, along with the consultation fees, it also covers pharmacy bills and diagnostic charges. This causes cashless OPD plans to become more beneficial and flexible, especially for people with chronic illnesses who require regular OPD visits.

As healthcare is becoming more costly and the share of out-of-pocket expenses is on the rise, optimizing your health insurance becomes crucial and one should make sure to get the best coverage. You should ensure that you review your existing coverage and try to upgrade to a policy that guarantees offers like a cumulative bonus, cashless OPD, daily cash rider, and lower sub-limits.

You should avoid a health insurance plan which has a high co-pay or deductible. It may bring your premium down, but your out-of-pocket expenses are going to be higher. It is better to choose a higher deductible super top-up plan and a higher base plan. Most health plans provide essential riders for an extra premium like critical illnesses.

Choose a policy which guarantees a cumulative bonus that protects you from the loss of cumulative bonus after claim, in exchange for the same premium. Also, opt for a policy that provides benefits of restoration if the sum insured is exhausted in the policy year because of hospitalisation.

