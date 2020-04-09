You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

HDFC Bank cuts lending rate by 20 bps on decline in borrowing cost; one-year MCLR revises to 7.95%

Business Press Trust of India Apr 09, 2020 12:10:44 IST

Mumbai: Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has cut its lending rate by 0.20 percent, amidst a gradual decline in the cost of borrowing across the system.

HDFC Bank cuts lending rate by 20 bps on decline in borrowing cost; one-year MCLR revises to 7.95%

Representational image. Reuters

The marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) has been reviewed across tenors since Tuesday, according to its website.

Click here to follow LIVE news and updates on stock markets

The revised overnight MCLR stands at 7.60 percent, while the one-year MCLR, to which a host of loans are linked, has been reviewed to 7.95 percent.

The three-year MCLR stands at 8.15 percent from 7 April onwards, it said.

Rates across the banking system have been headed south for the last few months, as the RBI and the government work in tandem to push the sagging economic growth. The RBI last month cut the policy rate by 0.75 percent to spur growth amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 12:10:44 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Uttar Pradesh doctor on COVID-19: Hospitals need more PPE, more doctors and more ventilators

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres