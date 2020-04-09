Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Bourses erase early gains; Sensex slips 250 points, Nifty below 9,000-mark; bank stocks in green%
Washington: Asian shares were poised to track Wall Street’s gains on Thursday on hopes the coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak and that governments would roll out more stimulus measures.
Rising US stocks on Wednesday had lifted the MSCI’s index of global equities more than 2 percent despite pressure on European shares after euro zone finance ministers failed to agree on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies.
US President Donald Trump said he would like to reopen the US economy with a “big bang” but that the death toll from the coronavirus first needs to be on the down slope.
On Thursday, Hong Kong futures rose and Australian shares were set to open higher. Nikkei futures rose and were trading above the Nikkei 225 index's previous close.
Oil prices surged in early trade ahead of a crucial meeting of oil-producing countries.
Wall Street has rallied on Trump’s optimism though recent US data is only now beginning to reflect the damage to businesses and the massive job losses to come.
In a sign of the pandemic’s likely impact, McDonald’s Corp global comparable sales tumbled 22.2 percent in March. Starbucks Corp on Wednesday forecast a 47 percent drop in second-quarter earnings and warned that the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic would extend into the end of the fiscal 2020.
The pandemic is still infecting and killing large numbers of people across Europe and there is still no sign that the peak of the region’s outbreak has been reached, the EU’s disease monitoring agency said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 779.71 points, or 3.44 percent, to 23,433.57, the S&P 500 gained 90.57 points, or 3.41 percent, to 2,749.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 203.64 points, or 2.58 percent, to 8,090.90.
The Trump administration this week asked lawmakers for an additional $250 billion in emergency economic aid for small U.S. businesses reeling from the impact of the outbreak.
But Congressional efforts were stalling as Democrats said they would only back a $250-billion measure that was coupled with similar amounts of aid for hospitals and local governments.
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.4 million people and killed over 83,000 globally, the latest figures compiled by Reuters show.
Hospitalisations for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, seemed to be levelling off in New York state, the US epicenter for the disease, even as US deaths topped 14,600, the second-highest reported number in the world after Italy.
Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged, ended its more-than two-month lockdown on Wednesday.
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 10:26:21 IST
Highlights
Rupee opens slightly higher against Wednesday's close
Market rebounds as Sensex zooms over 800 points, Nifty above 8,900-mark
The market rebounded in the early morning trade as Sensex soared 843.55 points or 2.82 percent to 30,737.51 while the broader Nifty was up 240.45 points or 2.75 percent at 8,989.20 at around 10.15 am.
Maruti and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers in the Sensex pack.
IndusInd Bank shares fall
Coronavirus Outbreak impact: Revenues of cinemas currently at zero
NSE gives more time to brokers for submission of reports
Rupee opens marginally high
Sensex down 250 points
Cipla, Abbot, Cadilla hit 52-week highs on NSE
Cipla, Cadila Healthcare from pharma sector hit 52-week highs on NSE.
Abbott India, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Divi's Laboratories, Dr Reddy's, Ruchi Soya and Torrent Pharma hit 52-week highs on NSE.
HDFC among top gainers; HUL lags
HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging up to 5 percent, followed by Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and ICICI Bank.
On the other hand, HUL was the sole laggard.
Cipla gains over 15%
Sensex, Nifty extend gains
Indian indices extended the gains with Nifty reclaimed 9,000 mark.
The Sensex is up 838.61 points or 2.81 percent at 30732.57, and the Nifty up 251.30 points or 2.87 percent at 9000.05. About 1260 shares have advanced, 204 shares declined, and 61 shares are unchanged.
Retail inflation likely to have dropped to 4-month low
Retail inflation is expected to have dropped to a four-month low in March on softer food and fuel prices and as already slowing demand likely plummeted due to a nationwide lockdown towards the end of the month, a Reuters poll found.
Price pressures will probably ease further this month as economic activity ground to a halt after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“Inflation will continue to edge lower. Perhaps, at a faster rate than we had earlier expected on account of a slowdown in activity and decline in food inflation spikes,” said Sakshi Gupta, senior India economist at HDFC Bank.
Cipla, Vedanta among top gainers
Coronavirus Outbreak: Economic impact can be higher than expected
Brazil turns to local industry to build ventilators as China orders fall through
Brazil’s health minister said on Wednesday that the country’s attempts to purchase thousands of ventilators from China to fight the coronavirus epidemic fell through and the government is now looking to Brazilian companies to build the devices.
“Practically all our purchases of equipment in China are not being confirmed,” Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said at a news conference.
An attempt to buy 15,000 ventilators in China failed and Brazil was making a new bid, he said, but the outcome is uncertain in the intense competition for medical supplies in the global pandemic.
Midcap stocks gain
Japan's economy faces 'extremely high' uncertainty on pandemic hit
Uncertainty over Japan’s economic outlook is “extremely high” as the coronavirus pandemic hits output and consumption, central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, stressing his readiness to take additional monetary steps to prevent a deep recession.
While aggressive central bank actions across the globe have eased financial market tensions somewhat, corporate funding strains were worsening, Kuroda told a quarterly meeting of the Bank of Japan’s regional branch managers on Thursday.
“The spread of the coronavirus is having a severe impact on Japan’s economy through declines in exports, output, demand from overseas tourists and private consumption,” he said.
Gold inches up on weak dollar, pandemic peaking hopes cap gains
Gold prices rose slightly on Thursday ahead of a US weekly jobless claims report as the dollar inched lower, while increasing appetite for risk on hopes that the new coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak limited the metal’s upside.
Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,646.81 per ounce by 0059 GMT, resuming its march toward a near one-month peak scaled on Tuesday. US. gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,682.70.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent against key rivals, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.
Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak
Asian shares rose on Thursday on hopes the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing a peak and that governments would roll out more stimulus measures, while expectations of an oil production cut agreement bolstered crude prices.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6%, following a strong Wall Street close.
Shares in China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged late last year, rose 0.54%. Australian shares were up 1.52 percent.
Economic growth to plummet to 1.6%: Goldman Sachs
India's economic growth is likely to plummet to 1.6 percent in 2020-21 due to Covid-19, lockdowns and social distancing, Goldman Sachs said in one of the bleakest forecasts on GDP yet.
Indian policymakers have not been aggressive enough in their response till now to the crisis, and will need to eventually intensify their efforts, it said.
Stock markets open on positive note
Sensex, Nifty trade high in pre-opening session
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty near to 9,000 level.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 423.54 points or 1.42% at 30317.50, and the Nifty up 236.65 points or 2.70% at 8985.40.
