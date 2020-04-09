You are here:
Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Bourses erase early gains; Sensex slips 250 points, Nifty below 9,000-mark; bank stocks in green

Business FP Staff Apr 09, 2020 10:26:21 IST
  • 10:26 (IST)

    Rupee opens slightly higher against Wednesday's close

  • 10:24 (IST)

    Market rebounds as Sensex zooms over 800 points, Nifty above 8,900-mark

    The market rebounded in the early morning trade as Sensex soared 843.55 points or 2.82 percent to 30,737.51 while the broader Nifty was up 240.45 points or 2.75 percent at 8,989.20 at around 10.15 am.

    Maruti and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers in the Sensex pack. 

  • 10:18 (IST)

    IndusInd Bank shares fall

  • 10:16 (IST)

    Coronavirus Outbreak impact: Revenues of cinemas currently at zero

  • 10:15 (IST)

    NSE gives more time to brokers for submission of reports

     
     
    The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has relaxed compliance requirements for brokers to submit reports pertaining to client funding and net worth certificates in the wake of  prevailing coronavirus pandemic.
     
    However, the due date for submitting the quarterly report on incidence of cyber-attacks and threats will remain unchanged — 15 days after the end of the quarter, NSE said in a circular.
     
    The exchange has given time till 30 April to brokers for submitting reports on client funding, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications and quarterly compliance certificate.
     
    The due dates for submitting report on AI and ML applications and quarterly compliance certificate was April 15, while the same for client funding was April 7.
     

  • 10:10 (IST)

    Rupee opens marginally high

  • 10:05 (IST)

    Sensex down 250 points

  • 10:01 (IST)

    Cipla, Abbot, Cadilla hit 52-week highs on NSE

    Cipla, Cadila Healthcare from pharma sector hit 52-week highs on NSE.


    Abbott India, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Divi's Laboratories, Dr Reddy's, Ruchi Soya and Torrent Pharma hit 52-week highs on NSE.

  • 09:57 (IST)

    HDFC among top gainers; HUL lags

    HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging up to 5 percent, followed by Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and ICICI Bank.

    On the other hand, HUL was the sole laggard.

  • 09:54 (IST)

    Cipla gains over 15%

Washington: Asian shares were poised to track Wall Street’s gains on Thursday on hopes the coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak and that governments would roll out more stimulus measures.

Rising US stocks on Wednesday had lifted the MSCI’s index of global equities more than 2 percent despite pressure on European shares after euro zone finance ministers failed to agree on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies.

US President Donald Trump said he would like to reopen the US economy with a “big bang” but that the death toll from the coronavirus first needs to be on the down slope.

On Thursday, Hong Kong futures rose and Australian shares were set to open higher. Nikkei futures rose and were trading above the Nikkei 225 index's previous close.

Oil prices surged in early trade ahead of a crucial meeting of oil-producing countries.

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Bourses erase early gains; Sensex slips 250 points, Nifty below 9,000-mark; bank stocks in green

Representational image. Reuters

Wall Street has rallied on Trump’s optimism though recent US data is only now beginning to reflect the damage to businesses and the massive job losses to come.

In a sign of the pandemic’s likely impact, McDonald’s Corp global comparable sales tumbled 22.2 percent in March. Starbucks Corp on Wednesday forecast a 47 percent drop in second-quarter earnings and warned that the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic would extend into the end of the fiscal 2020.

The pandemic is still infecting and killing large numbers of people across Europe and there is still no sign that the peak of the region’s outbreak has been reached, the EU’s disease monitoring agency said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 779.71 points, or 3.44 percent, to 23,433.57, the S&P 500 gained 90.57 points, or 3.41 percent, to 2,749.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 203.64 points, or 2.58 percent, to 8,090.90.

The Trump administration this week asked lawmakers for an additional $250 billion in emergency economic aid for small U.S. businesses reeling from the impact of the outbreak.

But Congressional efforts were stalling as Democrats said they would only back a $250-billion measure that was coupled with similar amounts of aid for hospitals and local governments.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.4 million people and killed over 83,000 globally, the latest figures compiled by Reuters show.

Hospitalisations for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, seemed to be levelling off in New York state, the US epicenter for the disease, even as US deaths topped 14,600, the second-highest reported number in the world after Italy.

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged, ended its more-than two-month lockdown on Wednesday.

