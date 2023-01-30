Sabato De Sarno, senior fashion designer at Italian fashion company Valentino, has been appointed as the creative director of Gucci. The announcement was made by Gucci’s parent company and French luxury goods group Kering. The company announced that De Sarno will present his debut runway collection in September at the Milan Women’s Fashion Week.

The designer has been hired by Kering to revive Gucci’s fortunes. De Sarno will lead the company’s Design Studio and report to Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri. De Sarno has been tasked with defining and expressing Gucci’s creative vision across its men’s, women’s, accessories, leather goods, and lifestyle collections.



Sabato De Sarno said about the development, “I am deeply honored to take on the role as Creative Director of Gucci. I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage, that over the years has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand.”

De Sarno had started his career in 2005 at Prada. Then, he moved to Dolce & Gabbana. The 39-year-old designer joined Valentino, where he soon rose to be the fashion director, working closely with chief designer Pierpaolo Piccioli and overseeing the brand’s men’s and women’s collections.

Gucci has been losing momentum in recent years after reporting outstanding growth during 2015-19. There had been pressure on the company to appoint someone to the post of Creative Director after Alessandro Michele exited from the company last fall.

De Sarno is known for adding a contemporary flare to Valentino’s designs. One of his outfits that turned heads was Zendaya’s all-pink ensemble for the brand.

Meanwhile, Gucci’s in-house team will present the brand’s collections till De Sarno’s debut. The fashion house’s autumn/winter 2023 collection is set to be out next month.

