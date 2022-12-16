Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (GT Bharat), a professional services company, is planning to double its workforce in its attempt to tap the consulting needs of a fast-growing economy like India. GT Bharat is set to double its workforce to 15,000-20,000 employees in three years as stated by the firm’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishesh Chandiok in an interview. He further added that GT Bharat had 1,000 employees in 2010 and 5,000 in 2020, and now it has over 8,000 people, out of which 200 are partners. According to Chandiok, the firm has plans for scaling up the headcount to 15,000-20,000 by FY25, 45,000-50,000 by FY28 and to 100,000 by FY31.

He further said, “As part of this major expansion, 20 senior lateral partners will join Grant Thornton in the next six months.” Chandiok stated that GT Bharat is set to become the first truly Indian-global company by the end of this decade as it addresses the needs for fast technology adoption by businesses. He added that the firm also addresses the requirements of business restructuring, cybersecurity threats, a booming start-up ecosystem, an organised distressed asset market after the bankruptcy code’s introduction, and the revival of the infrastructure sector. He said that these requirements are contributing to the growth of consulting business in India.

GT Bharat is experimenting with a four-day work-week, and offers the option of working from anywhere. Speaking of the need to balance personal and professional commitments, the GT Bharat CEO stated, “There isn’t a one size fits all that can work in a large firm like ours, but the culture has to prioritise people over profit.”

As per the website of GT Bharat, it is among the largest fully integrated assurance, tax and advisory companies in India. It aims to become the number one firm in offering robust advisory and growth solutions to the dynamic global corporations in India.

The company runs focused programmes in six key sectors, namely banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive, consumer products, real estate, healthcare and life sciences, and media.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.