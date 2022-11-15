Government employees can lose service for frequent stock-market trading; check rules here
Depending on the seriousness of the misconduct, consequences for violating the aforementioned service conduct rule may range from withholding raises to removal from service.
Trading in the stock market has become a norm nowadays as these investments can offer an additional sum to anyone. Even though there are a number of risk factors, people have been relying on stock trading for making a quick buck. While corporate workers have no restrictions with regards to stock-market trading unless their company ethics don’t permit them to do so, there are some limits for the employees associated with any government sector. In the worst-case scenario, if any employee violates the regulations, they can end up losing their job. This is because that government employees are not permitted to speculate as it is prohibited by the Central Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which considers frequent purchases, sales, or both, of shares, stocks, or other investments to be speculative.
A government employee is not only prohibited from doing so directly but also from doing so indirectly through another party. No government employee shall make, or authorise, any member of their family or any person acting on their behalf to start making any investment that is liable to embarrass or influence him in the discharge of his official duties, according to the Central Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1964.
Implications of violating the rule:
Depending on the seriousness of the misconduct, consequences for violating the aforementioned service conduct rule may range from withholding raises to removal from service. However, since the termination of service will be considered a forced retirement, retirement benefits, such as pensions, will not be impacted.
In this context, Dr Suresh Surana, Founder of RSM India explained the rules properly to The Financial Express. He stated, “Government employees are not permitted to speculate on any stocks, shares, or other investments, under the rules of sub-rule (1) of Rule 16 of the Central Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1964. The frequent purchase or sale of shares, securities, other investments, or both, will be judged to be involved in speculation in accordance with the Explanation to sub-rule (1).” However, based on the first proviso of this sub-rule, government employees can occasionally invest money through stock brokers or other people who are legally authorised and licensed or who have acquired a certificate of registration under the relevant legislation.
Notably, the “frequency of purchase/sale” is not specifically defined in the rules, which can cause confusion and legal disputes. As a result, each case’s facts and circumstances would be taken into account when deciding whether to classify something as an investment or stock.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Stock market ends in red; Sensex dips 152 points to close at 61,034, Nifty down at 18,157
PowerGrid was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, slipping 4.06 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC and M&M
FIIs buying pushes markets in green after two days; Sensex ends 114 points higher at 60,950, Nifty closes at 18,117
From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Wipro were among the winners
Sensex sheds 70 points to close at 60,836, Nifty ends day's trade at 18,052
During the day, Sensex tanked 420.95 points or 0.69 per cent to 60,485.14. From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, NTPC, Infosys, Wipro, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards