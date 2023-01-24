Google to cut annual bonus of senior executives after mass layoff: CEO Sundar Pichai
CEO Sundar Pichai took full responsibility for the mass layoffs.As a reason for the job cuts, he pointed out the fact that Google had hired a large number of employees over the past few years.
Following the largest round of layoffs in Google’s history, officials justified the job cuts and answered queries from a worried workforce at a town hall meeting on Monday. During the all-hands meeting, the company CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the employees and announced that Google will cut the bonus of its executives. According to him, all senior vice presidents and above will have their yearly bonuses reduced significantly. As an executive’s seniority increases, the relationship between pay and corporate performance becomes stronger, as explained by Pichai, Business Insider reported. He further noted that a lot of SVPs and offices have performance-share units, which might lower their equity grants if performance is poor. These units have a strong connection to company performance as well.
About 12,000 workers were affected by the layoffs Pichai announced on Friday. He took full responsibility for the mass layoffs. As a reason for the job cuts, he pointed out the fact that Google had hired a large number of employees over the past few years.
Pichai explained in detail, “In light of the circumstances, we came to a number of conclusions that seemed sensible at that time. You must keep in mind that as a business, we would have lagged behind in a number of areas if the trend had persisted and we had not employed to stay up.”
Pichai asserted that 2021 was one of the strongest years they have ever had in the history of the company, with a 41 percent increase in revenue. Google increased its workforce to keep up with such growth because it anticipated steady expansion. So, in order to balance the workforce, it had to opt for a reverse method to cope with the economic downturn.
Pichai provided some justification for the step he and the executive team took. He claimed that he had discussed the move with Sergey Brin and Larry Page, the company’s co-founders and main shareholders, as well as the board of directors. The procedure included 750 senior officials and it took a few weeks to decide who would be let go.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Straight out of SciFi: Scientists use laser to guide lightning strikes to a safe place from critical targets
Scientists hope that by using laser, they will be able to guide lightning strikes away from critical targets and infrastructure such as power stations and power grids to a safer area. They also hope that this way, people can avoid lethal lightning strikes.
TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Register for 93 vacancies at tnpsc.gov.in
Candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 150 and an examination fee of Rs 200 while applying. Aspirants are advised to read the notification before registering themselves.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for DCIO, Scientist, Joint Assistant Director, and other posts
UPSC plans to fill up a total of 10 vacancies through this recruitment campaign. All important details are mentioned in the official notice