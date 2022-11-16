Google is launching the payment option of UPI Autopay for making subscription-based purchases on Google Play in India. This development comes after Google enabled the payment method of UPI for purchasing apps, games, and in-app content in 2019. Google play now intends to expand the UPI option to subscription-based purchases with the UPI Autopay feature on the platform. Currently, Google Play allows users to make safe transactions in more than 170 countries. It has been focusing on the removal of complexities regarding finding and integrating local payments.

Google has made it clear that this development will not cause any changes to the billing system. As per the tech giant, customers will have access to UPI Autopay from the Google Play billing system, and hence, Google will charge a commission of 15-30 percent commission.

How to enable UPI Autopay?

As per Google, after choosing a subscription plan for purchase, users can tap on the payment method visible in the cart. Individuals are required to select “Pay with UPI” in the payment method and approve the purchase. According to Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail and Payments Activation, the company is always aiming to add popular and effective methods of payment across the globe to ensure users can conveniently pay for apps and in-app content.

He further added that with the launch of UPI Autopay on Google Play, the company also aims to allow local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on the platform.

In October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Google because it was using its dominant position to force app developers to use its in-app payment system. Google was fined $113 million by the CCI. The tech giant was fined $161.9 million for anti-competitive practices in a separate case in October. The CCI also asked Google to change its approach to its Android platform.

