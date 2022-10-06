Gold Silver Price Today: Gold price jumps as Dhanteras approaches, latest rates here

Gold Price Today: Before Dhanteras and Diwali, the prices of gold and silver have also caught the festive mood. The yellow metal has been witnessing a rise in its price for the past several days. Today once again while gold has become expensive, there is a slight decline in the price of silver.

Today gold has become costlier by Rs 506, while the price of silver saw a fall of Rs 140. At present, gold is selling at around Rs 51800 and silver at around Rs 61000. However, gold is still cheaper than the all-time high price by about Rs 4400 per 10 grams and silver at the rate of about Rs 19000 per kg.

Gold, silver status on IBJA

According to the website of the Indian Bullion Jewelers Association (IBJA), on the fourth day of this trading week, on Thursday (October 6), gold became expensive by Rs 506 per ten grams and opened at Rs 51792 per ten grams. On the last trading day on Tuesday, gold became expensive at the rate of Rs 899 per ten grams and closed at Rs 51286 per 10 grams.

On the other hand, today silver (Silver Price Update) became cheaper by Rs 140 per kg and opened at Rs 60,894 per kg. Whereas on the last trading day on Tuesday, silver became costlier by Rs 3717 and closed at Rs 61034 per kg.

Gold and Silver Rates on MCX

Like the Indian Bullion Jewelers Association (IBJA), gold is trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today. Today on MCX, gold is at a level of Rs 51,940, becoming expensive by Rs 294. While silver is trading at Rs 61,546 with an increase of Rs 779.

At present, gold is selling cheaper by about Rs 4408 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, silver was getting cheaper at the rate of about Rs 18944 per kg from its highest level. The highest ever level of silver is Rs 79980 per kg. In such a situation, for those who are planning to buy gold or silver, this can prove to be a good buying opportunity for them.

14 to 24 carat Gold Price

In this way, today the latest price of 24 carat gold is Rs 51792 per 10 grams, 23 carat gold Rs 51585 per 10 grams, 22 carat gold Rs 47442 per 10 grams, 18 carat gold Rs 38844 per 10 grams and 14 carat gold approx. 30298 per 10 grams level.

Gold, silver prices in international market

Like the Indian bullion market, today gold and silver are trading at a higher price in the international market too. In the US, gold is trading at a rate of $ 1,704.47 an ounce with a gain of $ 3.51. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.23 at the level of $ 21.01 an ounce.

Gold, silver price in major cities of India

Delhi

22ct Gold : Rs. 48000, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52360, Silver Price : Rs. 61500

Mumbai

22ct Gold : Rs. 47850, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52200, Silver Price : Rs. 61500

Kolkata

22ct Gold : Rs. 47850, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52200, Silver Price : Rs. 61500

Chennai

22ct Gold : Rs. 48400, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52800, Silver Price : Rs. 66500

Hyderabad

22ct Gold : Rs. 47850, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52200, Silver Price : Rs. 66500

Bangalore

22ct Gold : Rs. 47900, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52250, Silver Price : Rs. 66500

Mangalore

22ct Gold : Rs. 47900, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52250, Silver Price : Rs. 66500

Ahmedabad

22ct Gold : Rs. 47900, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52250, Silver Price : Rs. 61500

Surat

22ct Gold : Rs. 47900, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52250, Silver Price : Rs. 61500

Pune

22ct Gold : Rs. 47880, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52230, Silver Price : Rs. 61500

Bhubaneswar

22ct Gold : Rs. 47850, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52200, Silver Price : Rs. 66500

Chandigarh

22ct Gold : Rs. 48000, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52360, Silver Price : Rs. 61500

Jaipur

22ct Gold : Rs. 48000, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52360, Silver Price : Rs. 61500

Lucknow

22ct Gold : Rs. 48000, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52360, Silver Price : Rs. 61500

Patna

22ct Gold : Rs. 47880, 24ct Gold : Rs. 52230, Silver Price : Rs. 61500

