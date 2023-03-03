Gold prices in India rose on Friday, 3 March 2023. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in the nation is priced at Rs 56,450. One kilogram of silver stands at a price of Rs 66,500. The price of yellow metal fluctuates daily due to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. Let’s look at the current price of gold across the country. As per the website of Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata costs Rs 51,750. In New Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal is being traded at Rs 51,900 and Rs 52,430, respectively.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,450 in Mumbai and Kolkata. In Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat precious metal is priced at Rs 57,200. In Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 51,800. In Bhubaneswar, Nagpur and Visakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat yellow metal is being retailed at Rs 51,750. Ten grams of 24-carat of yellow metal is valued at Rs 56,450 in the above cities.

In other places such as Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 51,750. In Mangalore, Mysore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,800. The same amount of 24-carat yellow metal is being traded at Rs 56,500 in the above cities. In Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,900. On the other hand, the same quantity of 24-carat precious metal is priced at Rs 56,600 in the above cities.

As per the data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, maturing on 5 April 2023, went up by 0.09 percent to trade at Rs 55,788. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May 2023, rose by 0.54 percent to stand at Rs 64,379.

