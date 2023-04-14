The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 10 to trade at Rs 61,190 today, 14 April. One kilogram of silver is being retailed at Rs 78,000. Change in the prices of gold is reported every day because of factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes.

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Chandigarh is being purchased at Rs 56,240 while the same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 61,340 in these two cities. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 56,090. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 61,190.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 56,690 in Chennai. The same quantity of 24-carat is being bought and sold at Rs 61,840 in the area. In Gurugram and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat valuable metal is being sold at Rs 56,240. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat precious metal costs Rs 61,340 in the above cities.

In Ahmedabad, Patna, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at a value of Rs 56,140. The same amount of 24-carat of the valuable metal is being bought and sold at Rs 61,240 in the above regions. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed Rs 56,090 in Bhubaneswar, Pune and Hyderabad. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 61,190 in the three regions.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 56,090 in Nagpur and Rs 56,140 in Vadodara. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 61,190 and Rs 61,240 in these cities respectively.

In Amaravati and Guntur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,090, while the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 61,190, in the above areas.

As per the data available on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, scheduled to mature on 5 June 2023, jumped by 1.03 per cent to trade at Rs 61,255. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May 2023, increased by 1.45 per cent to stand at Rs 77,010.

