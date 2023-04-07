In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 60,980 today, 7 April. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 76,490. The gold prices see fluctuations every day due to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty. According to the data on Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Chandigarh stands at a value of Rs 56,050 while the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 61,130 in these two cities. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being procured at Rs 55,900 and the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 60,980. Ten grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 56,500 in Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat is being sold at Rs 61,640 in the city.

In Noida and Gurugram, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 56,050. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 61,130 in the above cities.

In Ahmedabad, Patna and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 55,950. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal is being procured at Rs 61,030 in both the cities. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 55,900 in Bhubaneswar, Pune and Hyderabad while the same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 60,980 in all three cities.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 55,900 in Nagpur and Rs 55,950 in Vadodara. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 60,980 and Rs 61,030 respectively.

In Amaravati and Guntur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 55,900, while the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 60,980 in the above regions.

According to the data that is available on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of gold futures, scheduled to mature on 5 June 2023, reduced by 0.56 percent to trade at Rs 60,515. Silver futures, maturing on 5 May 2023, stands at a price of Rs 74,554.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.