In India, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 430 to stand at Rs 60,430 today, 10 April. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at a price of Rs 76,300. The gold prices change every day due to factors including making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

According to Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Chandigarh is being procured at Rs 55,550 while the same amount of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 60,580 in these two regions. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 55,400. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal is being sold for Rs 60,430.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 56,000 in Chennai. The same amount of 24-carat is being bought and sold at Rs 61,100 in the city. In Gurugram and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 55,550. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat yellow metal is being traded at Rs 60,580 in the above areas.

In Patna, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 55,450. The same amount of 24-carat of the precious metal is valued at Rs 60,480 in the above areas. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 55,400 in Bhubaneswar, Pune and Hyderabad. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 60,430 in the three cities.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 55,400 in Nagpur and Rs 55,450 in Vadodara. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 60,430 and Rs 60,480 in the cities respectively.

In Amaravati and Guntur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 55,400, while the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 60,430 in the above regions.

As per the data available on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, maturing on 5 June 2023, dropped by 0.78 per cent to trade at Rs 60,042. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May 2023, fell by 0.47 per cent to trade at Rs 74,217.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.