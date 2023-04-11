In India, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 10 to stand at Rs 60,420 today, 11 April. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at a price of Rs 76,300. The gold prices witness fluctuation every day because of factors including making charges, state taxes, and excise duty.

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Chandigarh is being sold at Rs 55,540 while the same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 60,570 in these two regions. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 55,390. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal is being bought and sold for Rs 60,420.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 55,990 in Chennai. The same quantity of 24-carat is being procured at Rs 61,090 in the city. In Gurugram and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat precious metal stands at a price of Rs 55,540. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 60,570 in the above areas.

In Patna, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 55,440. The same amount of 24-carat of the valuable metal is priced at Rs 60,470 in the above regions. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 55,390 in Bhubaneswar, Pune and Hyderabad. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 60,420 in the three cities.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 55,390 in Nagpur and Rs 55,440 in Vadodara. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 60,420 and Rs 60,470 in these cities respectively.

In Amaravati and Guntur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 55,390, while the same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 60,420 in the above regions.

As per the data available on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, scheduled to mature on 5 June 2023, rose by 0.44 per cent to trade at Rs 60,330. Silver futures, maturing on 5 May 2023, went up by 0.61 per cent to stand at Rs 74,775.

