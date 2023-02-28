Gold prices today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,020; silver at Rs 66,800 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 56,020 today, 28 February. One kilo of silver stands at a price of Rs 66,800. The price of yellow metal changes on a daily basis due to factors such as state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Let’s have a look at the current rate of gold across the nation. According to Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata costs Rs 51,350. In New Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat precious metal is being traded at Rs 51,500 and Rs 52,010, respectively. On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,020 in Mumbai and Kolkata.

In Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 56,740. In Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,400. In Bhubaneswar, Nagpur and Visakhapatnam, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,350. Ten grams of 24-carat of the precious metal costs Rs 56,020 in the above cities.

In other places such as Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,350. In Mangalore, Mysore and Patna 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,400.

The same amount of 24-carat purity stands at a price of Rs 56,070 in the above cities. In Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,500. Meanwhile, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 56,170 in the above cities.

According to the data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, maturing on 5 April 2023, dropped by 0.09 per cent to Rs 55,426. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 May 2023, declined by 0.19 per cent to stand at Rs 63,800.

