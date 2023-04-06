In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold Rs 60,980 today, 6 April. One kilogram of silver is valued at Rs 76,490. The gold price see changes every day due to factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty. According to the data on Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Chandigarh is priced at Rs 56,050 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 61,130 in these two cities.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 55,900 and the same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 60,980. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 56,500 in Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat is being traded at Rs 61,640 in the city.

In Ahmedabad, Patna and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 55,950. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 61,030 in both the cities. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 55,900 in Bhubaneswar, Pune and Hyderabad while the same quantity of 24-carat is priced at Rs 60,980 in all three cities.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 55,900 in Nagpur and Rs 55,950 in Vadodara. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 60,980 and Rs 61,030 respectively.

As per the data that is available on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of gold futures, maturing on 5 June 2023, declined by 0.18 percent to stand at Rs 60,748. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May 2023, dropped by 0.01 percent to trade at Rs 74,545.

