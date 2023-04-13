The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 61,320 today, 13 April. One kilogram of silver is being procured at a rate of Rs 77,350. Change in the prices of gold is witnessed every day because of factors including making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Chandigarh is being retailed at Rs 56,360 while the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 61,470 in these two regions. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 56,210. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 61,320.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 56,810 in Chennai. The same quantity of 24-carat is being retailed at Rs 61,970 in the city. In Gurugram and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat precious metal costs Rs 56,360. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat yellow metal is being procured at Rs 61,470 in the above regions.

In Patna, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 56,260. The same amount of 24-carat of the valuable metal is being retailed at Rs 61,370 in the above areas. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 56,210 in Bhubaneswar, Pune and Hyderabad. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 61,320 in the three cities.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 56,210 in Nagpur and Rs 56,260 in Vadodara. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 61,320 and Rs 61,370 in these cities respectively.

In Amaravati and Guntur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 56,210, while the quantity 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 61,320, in the above regions.

As per the data available on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, set to mature on 5 June 2023, increased by 0.29 per cent to stand at Rs 60,802. Silver futures, maturing on 5 May 2023, rose by 0.37 per cent to trade at Rs 76,195.

