Gold Price Update: Gold, silver shining in festive season, know latest rates

Gold Price Update: Once again during the festive season, the prices of silver and gold have started to rise. After a steady decline, the price of the yellow metal has seen a rise for the past few days. At present, gold is being sold in the Indian bullion market for around Rs 50302 per 10 grams and silver at around Rs 56338 per kg.

However, gold is still cheaper by Rs 5800 and silver by Rs 23600 from their all-time high price.

New rate will be released today after two days

A new business week is starting from today. Today is the first day of the new business week. Earlier in the last trading week in the bullion market, along with gold, there was a fall in the price of silver. In such a situation, today everyone’s eyes will be on how gold and silver move in the Indian bullion market on the first day of the new trading week.

This was the rate of gold and silver on Friday

On Friday, the last day of the last trading week, gold became expensive by Rs 299 per ten grams and closed at Rs 50302 per 10 grams. During the last trading day on Thursday, gold became expensive by Rs 498 per ten grams and closed at Rs 50003 per 10 grams.

At the same time, silver became expensive by Rs 680 and closed at Rs 56338 per kg. During the last trading day on Thursday, silver became costlier by Rs 1134 per kg and closed at Rs 55658 per kg.

14 to 24 carat gold latest price

On Friday, 24 carat gold had become costlier by Rs 299 to Rs 50302, 23 carat gold by Rs 298 and Rs 50101, 22 carat gold by Rs 274 at Rs 46077, 18 carat gold by Rs 225 by Rs 37727 and 14 carat gold became costlier by Rs 175 and closed at Rs 29427 per 10 grams.

Know the latest gold price by giving a missed call

You can give a missed call on 8955664433 to know the retail rates of 22 carat and 18 carat gold jewellery. Rates will be received through SMS in a short time. Along with this, for information about frequent updates, you can visit www.ibja.co or ibjarates.com.

Check the purity of gold like this

If you want to check the purity of gold, then an app has been made by the government for this. With the BIS Care app, customers can check the purity of gold. Through this app, you can not only check the purity of gold, but can also make any complaint related to it.

24 carat gold is purest

24 carat gold is considered the purest, but jewelry cannot be made from this gold because it is very soft. Therefore, 22 carat gold is mostly used in making jewelery or jewellery. 24 carat gold is 99.9 percent quality and 22 carat is about 91 percent pure. Jewelery is prepared by mixing 9% other metals like copper, silver, zinc in 22 carat gold, whereas 24 carat gold is brilliant, but its ornaments cannot be made. That’s why most of

shopkeepers sell gold in 22 carats.

Buy gold only after checking the hallmark

While buying gold, customers must take care of its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.

Hall marks are given by ISO to identify the purity of gold. 999 on 24 carat gold, 958 on 23 carat, 916 on 22 carat, 875 on 21 carat and 750 on 18 carat. Most of the gold is sold in 22 carats, while some people also use 18 carats. Carat is not more than 24, and the higher the carat, the purer the gold is called.

Know difference between 22 and 24 carat gold

24 carat gold is 99.9 percent pure and 22 carat gold is about 91 percent pure. Jewelery is prepared by mixing 9% other metals like copper, silver, zinc in 22 carat gold. While 24 carat gold is the purest form of the metal, it cannot be made into jewellery. That’s why most shopkeepers sell gold in 22 carats.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.