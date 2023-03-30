Gold price today: Rates see a hike across major cities; know latest figures

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India has increased to Rs 59,680 today, 30 March. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at a value of Rs 73,000. The gold rates change daily because of factors including state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 54,860 in New Delhi. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal stands at a value of Rs 59,830 in the city. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 55,460, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 60,500 in the region.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 54,700. Ten grams of 24-carat yellow metal costs Rs 59,670 in the above cities. In Pune, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 54,710. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 59,680 in the above regions.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 54,860. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal is being procured at Rs 59,830 in the above cities. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat valuable metal costs Rs 54,760. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 59,730 in the above areas.

In Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,860. The same amount of 24-carat gold costs Rs 59,830 in the above regions. In Berhampur and Rourkela, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 54,710. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 59,680 in the above cities.

In Sambalpur and Amravati, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 54,710. The same amount of 10 grams of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 59,680 in the above cities.

Data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shows that gold futures, maturing on 5 May 2023, rose by 0.04 per cent to stand at Rs 59,390. Silver futures, scheduled to mature on 5 May this year, increased by 0.25 per cent to trade at Rs 70,761.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.