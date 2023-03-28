Gold price today: Rates see a fall in major cities; check latest prices

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India fell marginally to reach Rs 59,450 today, 28 March. One kilogram of silver stands at Rs 73,000. The gold rates fluctuate every day because of various factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. According to Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,650 in New Delhi. The same amount of 24-carat gold costs Rs 59,600 in the city. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 55,100, while the same amount of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 60,110 in the city.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 54,500. Ten grams of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 59,450 in the above cities. In Hyderabad, Pune and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 54,500. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 59,450 in the above regions.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 54,650. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 59,600 in the above places. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,550. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 59,500 in the above cities.

In Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is priced at Rs 54,650. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 59,600 in the above cities.

In Berhampur and Rourkela, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 54,500. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat precious metal is being retailed at Rs 59,450 in the above areas.

In Amravati and Sambalpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 54,500. The same amount of 10 grams of 24-carat precious metal is priced at Rs 59,450.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures maturing on 5 April 2023, rose 0.15 per cent to stand at Rs 58,615. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May this year, went up by 0.06 per cent to trade at Rs 69,965.

