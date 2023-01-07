Gold price today, 7 January: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 55,530; silver at Rs 71,000 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is traded at Rs 55,530 today, 7 January. One kilogram of silver is being valued at Rs 71,000, witnessing a fall of Rs 1000 from yesterday’s price. The value of the yellow metal changes daily because of factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is valued at Rs 50,900. The same quantity of the yellow metal is valued at Rs 51,050 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,900. Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is available at Rs 50,900. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 56,620 in Chennai and Rs 55,680 in the national capital.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 40,900 and Rs 51,050 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 55,530 in Pune and Rs 55,680 in Jaipur. In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 22-carat is being purchased for Rs 51,050 per 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 55,680.

In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,950. The price of 24-carat gold in all three cities is Rs 55,580.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at Rs 50,900 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 55,530 in both cities.

As per the revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, increased 0.80 per cent to Rs 55,730.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, increased by 1.62 per cent to Rs 69,178.00.

