Gold prices in India saw an increase today, 4 March 2023. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in the country stands at Rs 56,550. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 66,900. The rate of yellow metal changes daily because of factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Let’s check the current gold prices across the nation. According to the website of Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 51,850. In New Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of the 22-carat valuable metal is priced at Rs 51,950 and Rs 52,510, respectively.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 56,550 in Mumbai and Kolkata. In Chennai, the same amount of the 24-carat metal is being bought and sold at Rs 57,280. In Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 51,900. The same amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 56,600.

In Kerala, Bhubaneswar, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat costs Rs 51,850. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 56,550 in the above areas.

In Mangalore, Mysore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 51,900. The same amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 56,600 in the above cities. In Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,950. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 56,550 in the three cities.

According to data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, maturing on 5 April 2023, stands at Rs 55,737 with no change in its price. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May 2023, increased by 0.59 per cent to trade at Rs 64,413.

