Gold price today, 17 December: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 54,490; silver at Rs 69,000 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 54,490 today, 17 December. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 69,000, falling Rs 500 from yesterday. The value of the yellow metal fluctuates daily because of factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is valued at Rs 49,950. The same quantity of the yellow metal is being traded at Rs 50,100 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 50,450. Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 54,490. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 55,040 in Chennai and Rs 54,640 in the national capital.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at Rs 49,950 and Rs 50,100 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,490 in Pune and Rs 54,640 in Jaipur. In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 22-carat is being purchased for Rs 50,100 per 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,640.

In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,000. The price of 24-carat gold in all three cities is Rs 54,540.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is retailed at Rs 49,950 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 54,490 in both cities.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, increased 0.40 per cent to Rs 54,325.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, declined by 0.24 per cent to Rs 67,655.00.

