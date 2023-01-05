Ten grams of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 210 to Rs 55,960 today, 5 January. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 72,000 in the country. The price of the precious yellow metal changes every day owing to factors including excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being retailed at Rs 51,300. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being obtained at Rs 51,450 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs at Rs 52,280.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 55,960. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 57,030 in Chennai and Rs 56,110 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 51,450 and Rs 52,280, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 56,110 in Lucknow and Rs 57,030 in Coimbatore.

In Kerala, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,300. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought at Rs 55,960 in the three cities.

In Mysore, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,350. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 56,010 in the above cities.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, rose 0.10 percent to Rs 55,820.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March, fell 0.13 percent to Rs 69,227.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.