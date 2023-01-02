Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat traded at Rs 55,040; silver at Rs 71,300 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 55,040 today, 2 January in India after a fall of Rs 160. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 71,300. The price of precious metal alters daily due to factors such as making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 50,450. The same quantity of the yellow metal is being traded at Rs 50,600 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 51,500.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being purchased at Rs 55,040. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 56,180 in Chennai and Rs 55,200 in the national capital.

In Kerala and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 50,450 and Rs 50,600, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is retailed at Rs 55,040 in Kerala and Rs 55,200 in Jaipur.

In Bengaluru, Patna, and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 50,500. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 55,100 in the three cities.

In Hyderabad, Nagpur, and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,450. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 55,040 in the above cities.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, increased 0.19 per cent to Rs 55,120.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March, also witnessed a rise of 0.28 per cent to Rs 69,610.00.

