Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat traded at Rs 52,970; silver at Rs 62,200 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is rated at Rs 52,970 today, 25 November after a rise of Rs 330 from yesterday’s value. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 62,200, witnessing a surge of Rs 1,200 from yesterday’s trading rate. The price of the precious yellow metal alters daily owing to factors including state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 48,550. The same quantity of the valuable metal is sold at a price of Rs 48,700 in New Delhi. In Chennai, it is being retailed for Rs 49,310.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being obtained at Rs 52,970. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought at Rs 53,780 in Chennai and Rs 52,120 in the national capital.

In Gurgaon and Salem, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,700 and Rs 49,310, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold for Rs 53,120 in Gurgaon and Rs 53,780 in Salem.

In Rourkela, Nizamabad, and Warangal, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is retailed at Rs 48,550. In Latur, Bhiwandi, and Vasai-Virar, the same quantity is procured at Rs 48,580. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Rourkela, Nizamabad, and Warangal, is priced at Rs 52,970. In Latur, Bhiwandi, and Vasai-Virar, the same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,000.

In Rajkot and Cuttack, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,600 and Rs 48,550, respectively. The exact quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 53,020 in Rajkot while in Cuttack, it costs Rs 52,970.

In Surat and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 48,600 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 53,020 in both cities.

An updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 5 December 2022, improved by 0.11 percent to Rs 52,730.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December, witnessed a rise of 0.11 percent to Rs 62,064.00.

