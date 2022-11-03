Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,120, today, 3 November in India after a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s value. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 58,100 with a fall of Rs 800 from yesterday’s selling price. The value of the precious yellow metal alters daily, owing to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty.

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being acquired at Rs 46,860. The same amount of valuable metal is being bought and sold at Rs 47,420 in Chennai. In New Delhi, it is being traded at a price of Rs 47,010.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 51,120. The exact quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 51,270 in New Delhi and Rs 51,730 in Chennai.

In Ahmedabad and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is sold at Rs 46,910 and Rs 47,010, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is obtained at Rs 51,170 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,270 in Lucknow.

In Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,860. In Mysore, Mangalore, and Surat, the valuable metal of the same quality is being purchased at Rs 46,910. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, and Visakhapatnam is priced at Rs 51,120. In Mysore, Mangalore, and Surat, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,170.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,890 and Rs 47,010, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,150 in Pune, while in Jaipur, it is being sold at Rs 51,270.

In Coimbatore and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,420 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,730 in both cities.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, dropped -0.52 percent to Rs 50,341.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, decreased by -1.11 percent to Rs 58,139.00.

