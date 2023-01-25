Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 57,500 today, 25 January in India. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 72,500. Gold price changes daily due to several factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is being sold at Rs 52,860 while in Mumbai and Kolkata, the same amount of 22-carat is valued at Rs 52,710. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat is priced at Rs 53,560.

On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi is being retailed at Rs 57,660. In Mumbai and Kolkata, the same amount of the precious metal is being sold at Rs 57,500. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 58,430.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,710. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 57,500 in the regions.

In Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,860. The same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 57,660. In Pune, 22-carat gold is being retailed for Rs 57,610 per 10 grams. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 57,500 in the western city.

In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,760. As for 24-carat gold rates in the cities, the same quantity is priced at Rs 57,560.

In Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,860. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 57,660. In Chandigarh, 22-carat of the precious metal is being sold at Rs 52,860 per 10 grams as well. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 57,660 in the city.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, which will mature on 3 February, slid 0.26 percent to Rs 56,822.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March, also declined 0.37 percent to Rs 68,290.00.

