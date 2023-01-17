Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 56,950; silver at Rs 72,500 per kilo

In India, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 56,950 today, 17 January. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 72,500. The rate of the metal changes daily due to factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 52,200. The same quantity of the valuable metal costs Rs 52,350 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,170.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being acquired at Rs 56,950. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 58,000 in Chennai and Rs 57,100 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 52,350 and Rs 53,170, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 57,100 in Lucknow and Rs 58,000 in Coimbatore.

In Pune, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,200. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 56,950 in the three places.

In Ahmedabad, Patna, and Bengaluru 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,250. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 57,000 in the above cities.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures that are set to mature on 3 February 2023, dropped 0.09 per cent to Rs 56,430.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, slipped 0.19 per cent to Rs 69,652.00.

