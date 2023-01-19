In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 56,730 today, 19 January. One kilogram of silver is valued at Rs 72,200. The value of the yellow metal changes daily due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being bought and sold at Rs 52,000. The same quantity of the yellow metal is available at Rs 52,150 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,980. As far as the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai costs Rs 56,730. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 57,790 in Chennai and Rs 56,890 in the national capital.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,000 and Rs 52,150 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 56,730 in Pune and Rs 56,890 in Jaipur. In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 22-carat is available for Rs 52,150 per 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 56,890.

In Bengaluru, Patna and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,050. In all three cities, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 56,780.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 52,000 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 56,730 in both areas.

As per the latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, rose 0.04 percent to Rs 56,310.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, declined by 0.47 percent to Rs 67,909.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.