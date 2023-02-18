In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 56,510 today, 18 February. One kilogram of silver is available for Rs 68,600. The value of gold gets impacted on a daily basis because of factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 51,800. The same quantity of gold is valued at Rs 51,950 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 52,500.

If we take a look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being purchased at Rs 56,510. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 57,230 in Chennai and Rs 56,660 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 51,950 and Rs 52,500 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded for Rs 56,660 in Lucknow and Rs 57,230 in Coimbatore.

In Pune, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 51,800. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is available for Rs 56,510 in these areas.

In Ahmedabad, Patna and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs 51,850. The same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 56,560 in the above cities.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the gold futures which are scheduled to mature on 5 April 2023, rose 0.05 percent to Rs 56,255.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March 2023, fell 0.05 percent to Rs 65,600.00.

