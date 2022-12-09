Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 54,000; silver at Rs 67,000 per kilo

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India remains steady at Rs 54,000 today, 9 December. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 67,000 in the country. The rate of the yellow metal changes regularly due to factors such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being acquired at Rs 49,500. The same quantity of the precious metal is priced at Rs 49,650 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 50,230.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 54,000. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,790 in Chennai and Rs 54,150 in the national capital.

In Madurai and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 50,230 and Rs 49,650 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 54,790 in Madurai and Rs 54,150 in Chandigarh.

In Lucknow, Jaipur, and Gurgaon, 10 grams of 22-carat is being traded at Rs 49,650. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in the three cities is being purchased at Rs 54,150.

In Nagpur, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,500 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 54,000 in all three places.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 February 2023, rose 0.36 per cent to Rs 54,246.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also surged 0.73 per cent to Rs 67,525.00.

