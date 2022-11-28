Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased In India at Rs 52,980 today, 28 November. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 61,400. The rate of the yellow metal alters daily due to factors such as making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being procured for Rs 48,560. The same quantity of the sought-after metal is being acquired at Rs 48,710 in New Delhi. In Chennai, it is being sold at Rs 49,260.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being bought and sold at Rs 52,980. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded for Rs 53,740 in Chennai and Rs 53,140 in the national capital.

In Gurgaon and Bellary, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 48,710 and Rs 48,610, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 53,140 in Gurgaon and Rs 53,030 in Bellary.

In Tirupur, Tirunelveli, and Trichy, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 49,260. In Aurangabad, Solapur, and Kolhapur, the same quantity is being procured at Rs 48,650. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Tirupur, Tirunelveli, and Trichy is priced at Rs 53,740. In Aurangabad, Solapur, and Kolhapur, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,980.

In Bengaluru and Kerala, 22-carat of the yellow metal costs Rs 48,610 and Rs 48,560, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,980 and Rs 53,030 in the southern regions.

In Mysore and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,610 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 53,030 in both cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data specifies that gold futures, set to mature on 5 December 2022, dropped by 0.20 percent to Rs 52,440.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December, declined 0.47 percent to Rs 61,388.00.

